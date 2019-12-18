Red Cubs, NU Bullpups stay on course for PSSBC title showdown

REIGNING NCAA titlist San Beda inched closer from forging a title showdown with defending champion National University by sweeping its group in the 8th PSSBC-Freego Cup eliminations on Monday at the SGS Stadium in Quezon City.

The Red Cubs advanced to the quarterfinals of the annual cagefest dubbed as Tournament of Champions with a 91-86 win over the stubborn Adamson Baby Falcons in Group D to complete a two-game sweep.

On the other hand, the Bullpups waylaid the La Salle Greenies, 99-81, in a rematch of the last year’s final to sweep Group A.

In the quarters of the event also sponsored by Poly-Gloss, IronCon Builders, Macbeth Underwear, Happy Toothpaste, Jumbo Plastic Linoleum, MEC Networks and Blackwater Sports, NU will face Lyceum while the Red Cubs collide with the San Sebastian Staglets.

The Junior Pirates advanced to the next round after Far Eastern University demolished Chiang Kai Shek College in Group C while the Staglets finished No. 2 in Group B after edging Hope Christian High School, 74-72.

Continue reading below ↓

In other quarterfinal pairings, the FEU Baby Tamaraws, which drew 23 points from Vincent Saldua, will face the Greenies while Group B topnotcher Ateneo tackles Adamson in the event which has also the backing of Molten, Gerry’s Grill, Cherrylume, Sumo GI Sheet and Choi Garden.

Limited to just five points in the team’s 109-82 win over La Consolacion College, Batang Gilas veteran Carl Tamayo imposed his will inside this time and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Terrence Fortea led the team with 23 points on top of six rebounds and five assists while Kevin Quiambao and Gerry Abadiano combined for 23 points.

Justine Sanchez and Rhayyan Amsali starred for the Manu Iñigo-mentored Red Cubs with 15 and 14 points, respectively.