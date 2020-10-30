Unable to play in grand finals, Juan Gomez de Liano vies in shootout

CALAMBA — Juan Gomez de Liano still made his presence felt for Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, representing his team in the Two-Point Shootout of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TMm

The 20-year-old star guard, who sat out the last four legs of the competitions due to a sprained right ankle in the opening leg, almost won the crown but fell short in the tiebreak round on Friday at Inspire Sports Academy here.

Gomez de Liano buried eight shots from beyond the arc which tied him with Ryan Monteclaro of Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC and Janus Lozada of Petra Cement-Roxas ZN.

However, the University of the Philippines skipper could only score five in the clincher, allowing Lozada to win the cup and the P20,000 cash prize after scoring seven. Monteclaro finished runner-up with his six.