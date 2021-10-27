Ray Parks gets one over another Ravena, leads Nagoya ambush vs San-En

RAY Parks now owns victories over the Ravena brothers, this time taking one over Thirdy as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins trampled on the San-En NeoPhoenix, 98-70, in the 2021-22 B.League season Wednesday at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

Ray Parks vs Thirdy Ravena

Parks unloaded 12 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, to go with two rebounds as the visitors used an early 25-10 eruption to set the tone for the 28-point win.

Scott Eatherton led the way with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Tenketsu Harimoto played big off the bench with 16 points and three boards in the conquest.

Nagoya improved to a 5-4 card before continuing its roadtrip when it visits the Gunma Crane Thunders in the same weekend at Ota City Athletic Park Citizen's Gymnasium.

In contrast, Thirdy Ravena was plagued with foul trouble early, nabbing 14 points on a 4-of-11 field goal shooting, while also having three of San-En's 17 turnovers in the game.

Elias Harris led the NeoPhoenix with 14 points, eight boards, and two steals, but had to exit midway through the fourth quarter.

Robert Carter also chimed in 10 points and 11 rebounds in a game where San-En shot a horrid 6-of-26 clip from deep. In contrast, Nagoya was on target, making 12 of its 25 shots from rainbow country.

The NeoPhoenix take a 10-day break before visiting SunRockers Shibuya at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall on Nov. 6 and 7

