    Basketball

    Ray Parks heats up in first half as Nagoya gets back at Gunma

    by Reuben Terrado
    6 hours ago
    ray parks nagoya diamond dolphins
    PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins/ B.LEAGUE

    RAY Parks had 10 of his 12 points in the first half as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins defeated the Gunma Crane Thunders, 100-90, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at the Ota City Athletic Park Citizen’s Gymnasium.

    Ray Parks B.League news

    Parks’ effort in the first half allowed the Diamond Dolphins to build a 51-39 halftime lead for their sixth victory in 11 games.

    Parks also scored a jumper for a 60-44 in the third quarter lead that eventually reached to as many as 19 in the same period.

    The Filipino import bounced back from his 3-of-9 shooting last Saturday in a loss to the Crane Thunders with 5-of-9 effort on Sunday along with two triples. Parks also had five rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the win.

    Coty Clarke had 18 points, while Takumi Saito and Scott Eatherton each with 17 points for Nagoya.

      Gunma fell to 4-7, its two-game winning streak broken by Nagoya.

      Parks’ team will next face the Hiroshima Dragonflies in an away match at the Park Arena Komaki.

