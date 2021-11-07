Ray Parks heats up in first half as Nagoya gets back at Gunma

RAY Parks had 10 of his 12 points in the first half as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins defeated the Gunma Crane Thunders, 100-90, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at the Ota City Athletic Park Citizen’s Gymnasium.

Parks’ effort in the first half allowed the Diamond Dolphins to build a 51-39 halftime lead for their sixth victory in 11 games.

Parks also scored a jumper for a 60-44 in the third quarter lead that eventually reached to as many as 19 in the same period.

The Filipino import bounced back from his 3-of-9 shooting last Saturday in a loss to the Crane Thunders with 5-of-9 effort on Sunday along with two triples. Parks also had five rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the win.

Coty Clarke had 18 points, while Takumi Saito and Scott Eatherton each with 17 points for Nagoya.

Gunma fell to 4-7, its two-game winning streak broken by Nagoya.

Parks’ team will next face the Hiroshima Dragonflies in an away match at the Park Arena Komaki.

