Ray Parks repaying Nagoya coach, teammates' trust with solid play

BOBBY Ray Parks is grateful to the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins for giving him the confidence which led to his standout showing in the past three games.

"Definitely, [I want to thank] my teammates and my coaches for believing me and giving me the confidence to step out there and definitely trusting me," he said.

Parks led Nagoya to a 39-point rout of the Shiga Lakestars, 107-68 on Saturday to win his first duel in the Japan B.League against longtime rival Kiefer Ravena.

He led the blowout, scoring seven of his 22 points in the first five minutes as he shot 2-of-6 from deep, and made four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes of action as the Diamond Dolphins won their fourth straight.

Nagoya waxed hot from deep, going 13-of-35 from beyond the arc.

Ray Parks continues his fine play for Nagoya.

PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Lakestars only made two of their 22 three-point attempts. Kiefer Ravena was held to five points on a horrid 1-of-13 shooting clip.

"The coaches did a great job of giving us the scouting report and the team responded very well," Parks said. "It's definitely not easy playing against such a great team like that who's coming in, but we responded to the challenge."

Parks and the rest of the Diamond Dolphins are looking for a repeat as they shoot for a sweep of this two-game series against the Lakestars on Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.