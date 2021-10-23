Ray Parks eclipses Kiefer Ravena as Nagoya wins by 39 over Shiga

BOBBY Ray Parks waxed hot from distance, scoring 22 points to lead the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 39-point torching of the Shiga Lakestars, 107-68, on Saturday in the Japan B.League at Dolphin's Arena.

The Filipino import scored seven early points as the home team raced to a blazing 13-2 start, setting the tone for the blowout win, with the lead blooming to 41 numerous times late.

Parks shot 2-of-6 from deep, while also dishing out four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes of play as the Diamond Dolphins stretched their win streak to four and improved to 4-3.

Coty Clarke drilled three of his eight shots from beyond the arc, finishing with 13 points and 15 boards. Takumi Saito made two of his four treys, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists off the bench as Nagoya shot 13-of-35 from downtown.

Scott Eatherton's solid play down low was a perfect complement to the Diamond Dolphins' scorching shooting as he finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Kiefer Ravena shoots 1 for 13 for the Lakestars.

PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

On the other hand, it was easily the worst shooting performance for Kiefer Ravena, who was limited to five points, made only one of his 13 shots from the field. He also made three assists, three steals and had two rebounds in the loss which snapped Shiga's four-game win run.

Ovie Soko led the Lakestars with 27 points and seven rebounds off the bench, but it came in a game where they missed their first 15 attempts from deep and finished with a paltry 2-of-22 shooting from rainbow country.

Sean O'Mara added 15 points, eight boards, and two steals as Shiga failed to get much support from the locals and fell to a 5-2 record.

The two teams clash anew on Sunday.

