BOBBY Ray Parks is excited to be part of the rise of Filipinos in the B.League.

"To be honest, it's gonna be competition," he told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday.

Parks is the latest Filipino to head to the Japanese league, signing with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

He joins Thirdy Ravena of the San-en NeoPhoenix, Kiefer Ravena of the Shiga Lakestars, and Javi Gomez de Liano of the Ibaraki Robots in the B.League's first division.

Meanwhile, Juan Gomez de Liano of Earthfriends Tokyo Z and Kemark Carino of Aomori Wat's will duke it out in the second division.

But the Filipino players in Japan won't just be doing it for themselves as they know that every time they step on the court, they carry the country's pride on their backs.

"We're all just trying to feed our families but then, as soon as we step on the court, it's bigger than what's on the court, I feel. Because now, we're representing a whole country and showing that basketball is borderless and at the same time, you need to expand your horizons to allowing the game of basketball to give you different opportunities and to be able to allow you to travel, to be able to provide for your family, and play the game that you love," he said.

"I feel like people should take advantage of that and be open-minded to that. But when it comes to the court, that's a lot of great talent here. There's a reason why they're here and got recruited."

Pinoys face off

The first month alone will see multiple games pitting teams with Filipino imports against each other, starting with Kiefer's Shiga hosting Thirdy's San-en in their season-opener at Oct. 2 and 3.

The Lakestars then take on Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots on Oct. 9 and 10, while the NeoPhoenix get their shot at Oct. 23 and 24.

Shiga and Nagoya face off on Oct. 23 and 24, before Ray meets Thirdy in Japan for the first time when the NeoPhoenix host the Diamond Dolphins on Oct. 27.

"All I can say is that I'm proud of everybody and I'm excited to go up in competition with everybody because you want competitions and iron sharpens iron," said Parks.

"These kids and this talent, everybody are here for a reason, and all you wanna do is compete with them. But then, at the end of the day, we're still brothers, we come from the same country and represent the same people. So that's one of the things I'm actually excited for."

