    Basketball

    Ray Allen new director of basketball at Miami prep school

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    MIAMI — Ray Allen has taken a job as director of boys and girls basketball at Miami's Gulliver Prep, and will also serve as the school's boys varsity basketball coach.

    Gulliver announced the hiring of the Hall of Fame player, two-time NBA champion and 10-time All-Star on Friday.

    Allen has been involved with Gulliver in the past as an assistant coach for a middle school program and is a parent at the school.

    Allen was part of NBA championship-winning teams in Boston in 2008 and in Miami in 2013. He is still the NBA's career leader in 3-pointers made with 2,973 — 141 more than Golden State's Stephen Curry.

    Gulliver has about 2,200 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

