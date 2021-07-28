Ravena vs Ravena set: B.League releases full schedule

BATTLELINES have been drawn as the Ravena brothers' respective teams are set for four face-offs in the 2021-22 B.League season.

The Japanese professional basketball league released its full schedule on Wednesday, boosting excitement in a year where at least five Filipino players are set to see action in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Thirdy's San-en NeoPhoenix open their season on the road in a two-game series against Kiefer's Shiga Lakestars on Oct. 2 and 3 at Ukaruchan Arena.

The duel between the brothers, however, will still depend on the NLEX Road Warriors' performance in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup as the conference is expected to end by October.

If Kiefer doesn't make it to for the October matches, the brothers will still have another go-round at Jan. 22 and 23, 2022, this time on Thirdy's homecourt at Hamamatsu Arena.

Ravena vs GdL

Thirdy Ravena faces fellow Gilas Pilipinas player Javi Gomez de Liano when San-En takes on the Ibaraki Robots on Oct. 23 and 24 at Adastria Mito Arena. That will be their only meeting for the season.

Kiefer Ravena will also have only one go-round against Gomez de Liano's Ibaraki when they collide on Oct. 9 and 10 at Ukaruchan Arena.

Gomez de Liano makes his debut for the newly-promoted Robots as they take on the Akita Nothern Happinets on Oct. 2 and 3 for its opener on the road at CNA Arena Akita.

In the second division, Juan Gomez de Liano plays his first game for Earthfriends Tokyo Z on Oct. 2 and 3 on the road against the Kagawa Five Arrows at Kanonji City Gymnasium.

Kemark Carino debuts for Aomori Wat's on Oct. 1 and 2 against Rising Zephyr Fukuoka at Teriha Sekisui House Arena.

The Gilas pool members collide six times this season, with the first on Dec. 4 and 5 at Aomori's home floor at Hachinohe City East Gymnasium, and the next on Jan. 21 and 22, 2022 at Tokyo's homecourt at Ota City General Gymnasium. The Earthfriends and the Wat's finish each other's elimination schedule on April 23 and 24 with Aomori enjoying home court advantage.

