Kiefer's Lakestars open 2021-2022 season vs Thirdy's NeoPhoenix

KIEFER Ravena’s first game with the Shiga Lakestars will be against Thirdy Ravena’s San-en Neophoenix during their respective clubs’ opening match in the 2021-2022 Japanese B.League season.

The league as well as San-En released the first set of matches on Tuesday which will see the Lakestars battling the Neophoenix in Shiga’s homecourt – the Ukaruchan Arena – on October 2 and 3.

Kiefer was recently signed by the Lakestars for the 2021-2022 season. Although the move drew controversy especially with the NLEX guard still under contract with the squad, the Lakestars have included Ravena in the club’s line-up.

Thirdy, meanwhile, will be playing his second season with the NeoPhoenix after signing a multi-year deal.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The B.League’s move to pit the Ravena brothers is seen as a move to draw more Philippine fans to watch the Japanese B.League that has saw several other marquee names signing with different clubs.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kiefer's next game against Javi GDL

Incidentally, Shiga’s next matches will be against the Ibaraki Robots where Javi Gomez de Liano will be seeing action this season set October 9 and 10 at the Ukaruchan Arena.

The league will formally open on September 30 with the Ryukyu Golden Kings facing Alvark Tokyo at the Okinawa Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.