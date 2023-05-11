Cortez powers Archers past Pirates for second straight win in Pinoyliga

LA Salle leaned on Raven Cortez in posting its second straight victory at the expense of Lyceum, 80-76, in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup on Tuesday at the Enderun Colleges gym.

Cortez delivered 14 points and five rebounds as he teamed up with Bright Nwankwo and Jonnel Policarpio, who each scored 10 points for the Green Archers.

La Salle moved into a tie with Mapua for the Group Prime lead.

The Pirates, who drew 22 points and 11 rebounds from Enoch Valdez, fell to a 1-2 record in their bracket.

In the other Group Prime game, JL Delos Santos logged 21 points, six assists, four boards and two steals as Jose Rizal University overpowered Philippine Christian University, 94-79.

Vince Sarmiento had a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Shawn Argente added 14 for the Bombers, who moved up to 1-1.

The Dolphins, who got 14 points, seven boards, four blocks and four steals from Fernand Bessala, remained winless in three matches.

In the lone Group Edge contest, Adamson also entered the win column with a 76-72 decision over Far Eastern University.

Kendrick Cañete had 23 points and nine boards, Cedrick Manzano produced 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Jano Calisay and Ray Allen Torres chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Falcons, who tied their victims at 1-1.

James Tempra and Patrick Sleat each scored nine points for the Tamaraws in the tournament backed by Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

In last Sunday's results, Mapua downed PCU, 89-79, FEU nipped Emilio Aguinaldo College, 98-97, and Guang Ming College prevailed over San Sebastian, 74-71.

Meanwhile, the games Friday were called off as schedules were adjusted following the decision of University of the East to pull out. Games will resume on Sunday at the EAC Gym in Manila.