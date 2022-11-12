Ratliffe's Jeonju defeats Ethan Alvano's Wonju in KBL

ETHAN Alvano's solid game ended in another defeat for Wonju DB Promy as they suffered an 88-73 defeat to Jeonju KCC Egis in the 2022-23 KBL season at Jeonju Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am point guard had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals, in Wonju's second loss in the last three outings.

Lennard Freeman paced the DB Promy with 15 points and seven boards, as Dewan Hernandez got 11 points and eight rebounds in the defeat to slide to 6-4.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) powered Jeonju with 21 points, 20 boards, and four assists as four other players scored in double figures.

Lee Geun-hwi drained five three-pointers for his 17 points and four rebounds, Heo Ung scored 14 points, and Jung Chan-yeong and Lee Seoung-hyun got 10 each in the win.

Watch Now