Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 12
    Basketball

    Ratliffe's Jeonju defeats Ethan Alvano's Wonju in KBL

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Ethan Albano and Wonju DB Promy slip to 6-4.

    ETHAN Alvano's solid game ended in another defeat for Wonju DB Promy as they suffered an 88-73 defeat to Jeonju KCC Egis in the 2022-23 KBL season at Jeonju Gymnasium.

    The Fil-Am point guard had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals, in Wonju's second loss in the last three outings.

    See Letran extends win run to nine with rout of EAC, clinches Final Four spot

    Lennard Freeman paced the DB Promy with 15 points and seven boards, as Dewan Hernandez got 11 points and eight rebounds in the defeat to slide to 6-4.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) powered Jeonju with 21 points, 20 boards, and four assists as four other players scored in double figures.

      Lee Geun-hwi drained five three-pointers for his 17 points and four rebounds, Heo Ung scored 14 points, and Jung Chan-yeong and Lee Seoung-hyun got 10 each in the win.

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Ethan Albano and Wonju DB Promy slip to 6-4.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again