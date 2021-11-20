Vrbas takes close win as Radnicki's late run falls short

RADNICKI Kragujevac could not finish off Vrbas and suffered a 60-54 defeat on Saturday in the 2021-22 First Women's Basketball League of Serbia at Jezero Hall.

Jack Animam churned out another solid double-double effort of 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block, but was part of the hosts' late game collapse and committed two turnovers in the final three minutes.

Radnicki staged a 13-2 rally to tie the game at 54 with 3:57 left after falling behind by 13 points early after a lethargic 18-5 start.

But that was when everything caved in as Marina Marcetic scored the go-ahead layup, Milena Lakovic pouring the last four points including the dagger layup with 26 seconds left, and Kyah Mulrassa Proctor sealing the Vrbas win with a steal on Animam in the ensuing possession to effectively milk the clock.

Lakovic paced Vrbas with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Proctor also sgeadied the ship with his eight points, seven boards, seven steals, and six assists in 40 minutes of play.

Jelena Jozic and Natasa Mijatovic also had 10 apiece for Vrbas, which rose to a 3-5 card.

Radnicki slips to 4-4

Milica Indic poured 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, as Danijela Dimitrijevic chipped in 10 and eight in the losing cause for the Kragujevac-based squad.

Andrea Glomazic shot 1 for 12 shots and was held to just two points as Radnicki dropped to an even 4-4 slate.

Radnicki will try to right the ship on the road against Partizan 1953, which sits at second with a 6-1 record, on Nov. 28 at Ranko Zeravica Sports Hall.

