Radnicki bounces back with victory over Student

RADNICKI Kragujevac routed Student, 112-91, in the 2021-22 First Women's Basketball League of Serbia on Sunday at Sports Hall Cair.
The Filipina import had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Radnicki jumped to an early 15-point edge, 29-14 after the first quarter.
The Kragujevac-based squad continued to pound it in, using a 29-point third quarter eruption to stretch the lead to 26 points, 92-66, which allowed Animam to sit out the rest of the payoff period.
Jack Animam scores 10 points.
Radnicki rose to a 4-3 card after losing to Vojvodina 021, 65-48, last week.
Animam and Radnicki will take a 12-day break before facing the skidding Vrbas at home on Nov. 20 at Jezero Hall.
Student, meanwhile, sunk to a 1-6 record.
