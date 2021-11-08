Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Nov 8
    Basketball

    Radnicki bounces back with victory over Student

    by randolph b. leongson
    7 hours ago
    Jack Animam
    Radnicki is sixth with a 4-3 record.
    PHOTO: Radnicki Kragujevac

    RADNICKI Kragujevac routed Student, 112-91, in the 2021-22 First Women's Basketball League of Serbia on Sunday at Sports Hall Cair.

    The Filipina import had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Radnicki jumped to an early 15-point edge, 29-14 after the first quarter.

    The Kragujevac-based squad continued to pound it in, using a 29-point third quarter eruption to stretch the lead to 26 points, 92-66, which allowed Animam to sit out the rest of the payoff period.

    Jack Animam Radnicki KragujevacJack Animam scores 10 points.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Radnicki rose to a 4-3 card after losing to Vojvodina 021, 65-48, last week.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Animam and Radnicki will take a 12-day break before facing the skidding Vrbas at home on Nov. 20 at Jezero Hall.

    Student, meanwhile, sunk to a 1-6 record.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Radnicki is sixth with a 4-3 record.
    PHOTO: Radnicki Kragujevac

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again