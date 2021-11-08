Radnicki bounces back with victory over Student

RADNICKI Kragujevac routed Student, 112-91, in the 2021-22 First Women's Basketball League of Serbia on Sunday at Sports Hall Cair.

The Filipina import had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Radnicki jumped to an early 15-point edge, 29-14 after the first quarter.

The Kragujevac-based squad continued to pound it in, using a 29-point third quarter eruption to stretch the lead to 26 points, 92-66, which allowed Animam to sit out the rest of the payoff period.

Jack Animam scores 10 points. PHOTO: Radnicki Kragujevac on Instagram

Radnicki rose to a 4-3 card after losing to Vojvodina 021, 65-48, last week.

Animam and Radnicki will take a 12-day break before facing the skidding Vrbas at home on Nov. 20 at Jezero Hall.

Student, meanwhile, sunk to a 1-6 record.

