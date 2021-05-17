Quezon Lady SparTAN secure commitments from 13 players for WNBL season

THE Quezon Lady SparTAN have secured the commitments of 13 players who signed tender offers from the team ahead of the WNBL season.

Tayabas councilor and team captain Janne Phaula Nadres led the players who signed the tender offers that will serve as basis for their formal contracts with the SparTAN.

Protected players Jessa Taroja, Evita Naynes, and Chickie Faraon and draftees Dianne Ventura, Kat Araja, Jo Razalo, Angelica De Austria, Veronica Lio, Anna Marika Iida, Nikka Tupaz, Jade Valenzuela, and Krystin Duran have also committed to the squad owned by Quezon Fourth District Rep. Helen Tan.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa suporta niyo na hindi niyo kami iniwan,” said Nadres during simple rites to formally welcome the players into the Quezon fold on Sunday. “Babawi talaga kami sa inyo.”

The players received their practice jerseys and shoe allocation, and discussed the details of the upcoming practice sessions that will be done online for the meantime.

Speaking on behalf of the players, Ventura said they will do their part in building a competitive team while also embracing the underdog tag.

“Definitely, we have something to prove. Lahat naman kami galing sa proper training. Bibigay namin ang best namin. Thank you coaches for giving your trust to us sa mga protected players and the drafted,” said Ventura, who played college ball with University of the East.

Mel Villanueva is the head coach of the SparTAN.