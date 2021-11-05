Quezon looks to salvage final spot in NBL quarterfinals

QUEZON looks to secure the final quarterfinal berth in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup 2021 on Sunday when it faces Muntinlupa in the final weekend of elimination games at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Quezon is battling Paranaque for the sixth and final spot in the playoffs. The Barons' bid was dented by a loss to the Aces last weekend, 93-92, on a game-winning lay-up by Vincent Alves in the dying seconds.

As the Aces improved to 5-5 (win-loss) to keep their hopes alive, the Barons' third straight defeat sent them reeling to 5-4 despite a 29-point performance from Topeng Lagrama.

Lots to play for

Quezon can expect a tough challenge from Muntinlupa, which still has a lot to play for in the final game of the eliminations.

Muntinlupa is tied with Bulacan and Taguig for third place on 6-3 win-loss records - all three looking to secure the third and fourth spots in the elimination round and twice-to-beat incentives in the quarterfinals.

Ties will be broken only through the quotient system, heightening the importance of the matches.

Bulacan faces Laguna on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Taguig takes on league-leading Pampanga at 6 p.m.

The Republicans are on a two-game losing skid following a 110-92 loss against La Union last October 24, while the Generals are on a high after beating Mindoro, 87-85, on a game-winner by Dan Natividad.

La Union looks to join Pampanga in the top two for an outright semifinal spot when it takes on Stan Spartan on Sunday, 4 p.m.

The PAOwer are currently in second spot with a 7-2 card, just behind the Delta's 8-1 win-loss slate.

