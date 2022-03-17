Quezon beats Las Piñas, Makati to sweep NBL home games

QUEZON won all its matches in its home swing in the 2022 NBL President’s Cup at the Quezon Convention Center last weekend.

The Barons defeated the Las Pinas Lodis, 104-96, and won over FSD Makati Defenders in overtime, 112-104, to improve their record to 2-1 in their first set of games at the Lucena venue.

Domenick Vera scored 31 and 33 points respectively in the pair of games to lead the Barons to victory in front of their home crowd who witnessed their team for the first time.

Alex Ramos also came through in the two games as he had 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Lodis. Ramos also had a double-double in the Defenders match-up with 12 points and 13 rebounds and scored a two-handed slam to beat the shotclock with 34 seconds left to increase the lead to 108-102.

The Barons bounced back from their loss to Laguna on opening day to gain second place ahead of their match-up against league-leader Bulacan (2-0) on Saturday at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium.

Jonats Lontoc had 18 points as Taguig defeated Paranaque, 84-76, as the Generals claimed a win in its season debut.

Gab Capacio had 21 points for the Aces.

