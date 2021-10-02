Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Quezon outlasts Taguig in 2OT thriller to gain share of NBL lead

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Topeng Lagrama stands tall for the Barons.
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    QUEZON defeated Taguig in double overtime, 119-108, on Saturday to join La Union on top of the standings of the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

    Topeng Lagrama had 26 points, 12 assists, and five steals, while Alex Ramos, Domenick Vera, and Arvine Calucin hit shots for the Barons to break a 99-99 tie in the second overtime on their way to victory, while handing the Generals their first loss after four outings.

    Quezon Barons still perfect

    Quezon now sports a 4-0 card in a tie with La Union, and can get the solo leadership in its match against Bulacan on Sunday.

    The Bulacan DF Republicans won over Paranaque, 100-81, to improve their record to 5-1 win-loss ahead into the key clash against Quezon on Sunday.

    Dominick Fajardo scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the DF Republicans to atone for their loss to Muntinlupa last weekend.

      In the Barons’ win, Ramos dominated the shaded area and scored 24 points, picked up 16 points, and blocked four shots, while Vera scored 22 points including a lay-up that brought Quezon’s lead to 109-101.

      Taguig eyes a bounce back victory when it takes on Muntinlupa on Sunday as Paranaque also faces Pampanga, which won over Stan Spartan 4th District, 136-69.

