QC overcomes Batang Maynila to gain Metro League U24 finals

KYUSI@80 bucked a sluggish start to beat Batang Maynila, 109-104, at the Vista Real Classica Gym in Quezon City to reach the Metro League 24-Under Men’s Basketball finals.

QC advanced to the best-of-three finals against playoffs top seed Taguig starting on Thursday at the Hagonoy Gym.

The Generals, which topped the classification round with a 7-1 record, was first to advance to the Finals, needing just one game to eliminate fourth-ranked Makabagong San Juan 84-75 Friday last week at the San Andres Gym.

Kyusi@80 unleashed a 23-4 run in the second period with Nathaniel Lopez leading the way.

Lopez finished with a tournament-best 32 points, bouncing back from a letdown in QC’s 107-109 double overtime loss in their first semifinal meeting where he fouled out early in the regulation. He also had four steals and two blocks.

Drick Acosta added 26 markers, three rebounds and four steals while Alexander Junsay and Adzhar Udjan had 10 points each for QC.

Batang Manila struggled to find their rhythm in the second half as QC established its biggest lead in the fourth quarter, 106-89.

Manila cut the lead to five with a 15-3 run but could not get closer. Manila played without team captain Rafael Go, who was suspended one game for a disqualifying foul in their win on Friday that forged this sudden-death semifinal.

Jenrey Chongpico led Batang Manila with 25 points and five boards in only 17 minutes on the floor, while Leo James Ingles had 20 and six but committed six turnovers.

Arjoa Gatchalian had 16 points and 12 boards, while Carl Joshua Alaticca had 14 markers and collared 10 rebounds for Manila.

The scores:

Kyusi@80 109 - Lopez 32, Acosta 26, Udjan 10, Junsay 10, Salazar 8, Castillo 8, Moralejo 5, Ybanez 4, Penaga 2, Digno 2, Sabalza 2.

Batang Maynila 104 - Chongpico 25, Ingles 20, Gatchalian 16, Alaticca 14, Lescano 12, Canelas 11, Balbuena 4, Tolentino 2, Salting 0, Ferrer 0.

Quarterscores: 17-21; 54-44; 78-65; 109-104.