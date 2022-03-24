Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cagayan Valley players hit with P20,000 fines on top of ban

    ROXAS, Zamboanga Del Norte – The Cocolife Pilipinas Super League (PSL) has slapped Cagayan Valley Golden Eagles Joseph Marquez and Francis Camacho with additional fines for Flagrant Fouls Penalty 2 during their March 20 game against the Bicol Spicy Oragons at the Manuel Roxas Sports Complex.

    Marquez and Camacho were meted automatic one-game suspensions under PSL rules, but were also made to pay P20,000 fines each following a meeting with Commissioner Marc Pingris and league president Rocky Chan.

    Marquez was the first to be called for a flagrant foul barely a minute into the game and the game tied at 2-all after swinging an elbow into a driving Peter Manalang.

    Camacho was called with a flagrant foul with 20 seconds left before halftime and the Spicy Oragons already beginning to pull away with a 50-23 advantage after also elbowing Manalang while going for the rebound.

    The Spicy Oragons bench was slapped with a technical foul. They later won, 71-59.

    Both Marquez and Camacho have already served their bans, but Chan said the additional fine would serve as a warning to the players that dirty plays will not be tolerated in the league.

    The PSL’s original fine for a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 is P5,000.

