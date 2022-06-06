PSI sweeps Navy to clinch first finals berth in WNBL

PSI made it back to the finals of the Women’s National Basketball League-Pilipinas (WNBL) finals after sweeping Go For Gold-Philippine Navy, 80-75, on Sunday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The Philippine Air Force-backed Lady Air Defenders extended their winning streak to eight games on their way to a comeback in the finals. The team was the inaugural champion in 2019 when the WNBL was still an amateur league.

The Lady Air Defenders have not lost since dropping their first two games of the season as they wait for the winner of the Taguig-Philippine Army series.

Amby Almazan had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Cindy Resultay poured 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to lead the Lady Air Defenders to the win.

They also drained key baskets late in the game, with Resultay scoring on a go-ahead jump shot with 2:33 left in the game for a 71-70 lead. The Lady Air Defenders stretched the lead further with baskets by Anna Buendia and Almazan.

