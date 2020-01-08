THE Philippine Sports Commission said several events are set to be held this year at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, which is also expected to host games of the UAAP, NCAA and even the PBA soon.

“We are very optimistic. There are a lot of events lined up in our calendar and we are excited to host them here inside this historical coliseum,” said PSC chairman William Ramirez in a press release.

Built in 1934 for the Far Eastern Games, the precursor of the Asian Games, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum was once the site for historic collegiate, amateur and even professional basketball games until bigger venues were built in nearby cities.

The venue was spruced up last year, with new airconditioning system and seats installed for the gymnastics competition of the Southeast Asian Games.

Games have yet to be scheduled, but the Rizal Memorial Coliseum is hosting the 30th anniversary celebration of the PSC and the fourth enshrinement of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame on November 27.

“This is a milestone for PSC. As we celebrate our 30th year, we want it to be inside the Rizal Coliseum which has seen many significant events in Philippine Sports,” said Ramirez.

The PSC is also considering the Rizal Memorial Coliseum as one of the venues for the Batang Pinoy and the Philippine National Games along with the entire Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and the Philsports Arena this year.