Prototype of the first homegrown Filipino to make it to NBA? Chot describes him

[Editor's note: To get 2021 rolling, we asked the country's top coaches on what they believe is the prototype of the first homegrown PBA player to make it to the NBA. Someone as tall as Kai Sotto? Or perhaps a point guard with Johnny Abarrientos' skills? Or an athletic winger like Kobe Paras? This is the second of a series]

CHOT Reyes has won a number of championships in the PBA, was awarded the Coach of the Year honor five times, and took Gilas Pilipinas to new heights in his time in charge.

He has seen it all in Philippine basketball. Well, not all.

If there's something the veteran coach would love to see but hasn't, it is the first homegrown Filipino player to make it to the NBA.

That for so long has been a pipe dream for Filipino basketball fans, but Reyes has a fairly good idea on the prototype of the player that can make it happen.

"Height of Kai [Sotto] with athleticism of Kobe [Paras]," Reyes says curtly.

Kai, of course, is 7-foot-2 and believed to be still growing. He is currently in the US training with Team Ignite in preparation for the NBA G League season - a step away from the big league.

Kobe is 6-5 and one of the most talented Filipino players ever - blessed with the unique combination of size and athleticism. The kid can jump through the roof.

Someone with the combination of Kai's size and Kobe's athleticism, Reyes believes, can become the third player with Filipino blood to play in the NBA after Raymond Townsend and Jordan Clarkson - and the first homegrown player to do it.

That someone has yet to be born for all we know. But Reyes also believes that Kai Sotto alone is in a good position to make that great Filipino dream come true.

"Kai is our best bet," says the multi-titled coach. "He has the skills and athleticism. He just needs to work on his strength & toughness."

Lesgo, Kai.