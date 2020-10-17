Pro 3x3 league finds partner to air President's Cup on free TV

BEAM TV Channel 31 will broadcast the entirety of the upcoming Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM when it tips off on October 21.

The league announced the news on Saturday with partner Globe Telecom paving the way for the free TV telecast of the first professional 3x3 basketball league in the country.

"We are happy to partner with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas in championing the talents of our local players and in bringing them to the international stage," said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu.

"Pinoys are big fans of basketball and TM will continue to look for ways to rekindle this passion by creating avenues that will allow them to support their favorite teams while staying safe at home."

Emanating from the Calambubble inside Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna, the five-leg first conference will see 12 teams battle in the first conference of the 2020 season after a long hiatus brought upon by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Leading the change will be the favored Family's Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks, bannered by the country's top 3x3 players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol.

Rounding out the rest of the league are Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod-Masters Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Porac Big Boss Cement MSC, Bicol 3×3 Pro, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, Saranggani Marlins, Pagadian City Rocky Sports, and Petra Cement-Roxas City Rockies.

Continue reading below ↓

"We are grateful to Ernest Cu and our new partner Globe for giving us the opportunity to showcase our halfcourt heroes on their platform," said league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Games will be aired starting at 1 p.m. on October 21, 23, 25, and 27, as well as the Grand Finals on October 30, where the winner taking home the P1 million cash prize.

Aside from the free TV coverage, simulcast of the games will also be shown on Facebook livestream on the league's page, which has 3 million likes, with postgame show Crossover following suit shortly after.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.