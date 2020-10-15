The rigid process everyone goes through upon entering 'Calambubble'

JUST how stringent are the measures undertaken by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 inside the "Calambubble" at Inspire Sports Academy?

Taking Joshua Munzon's word for it, it's definitely a rigid process.

"The experience was pretty good," he said.

"There were a lot of safety protocols out there, a lot of social distancing to make sure everybody is safe and I think the protocols were well executed. And even heading to our rooms now, all of us have masks on until we get our test results back. Everything has been top-tier on keeping everybody safe and healthy."

Munzon, the top-ranked 3x3 player in the country, is with the first wave of players to arrive in Calamba on Wednesday as the premier 3x3 league in the country prepares for its upcoming President's Cup next week.

He, together with teammate Alvin Pasaol, bannered the delegation for Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks as they entered the bubble with Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod Master Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Porac-Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas, and Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors.

The five remaining teams, namely Zamboanga Peninsula-Valientes MLV, Bicol 3x3 Pro, Saranggani Marlins, Pagadian City-Rocky Sports, and Petra Cement, have also arrived on Thursday morning.

But before the league can commence, safety remains a premium for the league organizers.

League doctor Butch Ong shared that for everyone entering the bubble, two kinds of testing have been enforced: the RT-PCR tests for the initial screening, and random antigen testing for monitoring.

"The program started way back in the beginning pa and we have it every 14 days as recommended by the WHO and DOH. Of course, the testing is supposed to capture early detection so we can have early treatment and early quarantine for those who contracted the disease, if ever," he said.

"I’m glad to report na lahat ng papasok sa bubble ay nai-test na at mate-test din sila ulit upon ingress inside the bubble just to be sure na talagang walang makakapasok na may positive. And we do not just stop upon the ingress. We continue our surveillance even during the two-week bubble. For example, a particular player, may chance silang ma-test since it’s a random test."

Ong added that so far, all of the players have been cleared and under close watch of the league organizers as they still have to undergo a two-day room quarantine upon entry.

"Yung mga players natin ay nababantayan ko every time they practice. I talk to them, I ask them their health declaration questions, and we take their temperature. Everyone going to the bubble is healthy, all the teams are ready to compete, and alam kong kating kati na sila talaga na makipagbakbakan sa loob ng bubble natin," he said.

"So that’s good news for everybody, that the whole league is actually healthy and ready now to compete and to start."

The President's Cup is slated to tip off on October 21.

