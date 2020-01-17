Poster dunk a talking point as former rivals Malonzo, Ravena hit it off

JAMIE Malonzo was a relative nobody when he took his act to La Salle.

But he definitely made his name known after his first game for the Green Archers, one that saw him sky for a highlight dunk - and in the process put Ateneo star Thirdy Ravena in a poster.

Ravena certainly took notice, making pictures of that dunk as his phone's wallpaper as a way of continuously motivating himself.

"It's been my wallpaper since the picture came out. I see that picture every time I open my phone. Sawang sawa na ako sa picture na yun," said the 6-foot-3 high-flyer, who himself posterized a number of players.

It's just that this time, he drew the short end of the stick.

Continue reading below ↓

Malonzo also relished that moment, repeatedly posting snaps and videos of that slam on his Instagram.

Yet months later, here they are, not as rivals as they were in the UAAP but teammates fighting side-by-side for Mighty Sports.

Ironic? It's just fate once again weaving its magic.

"Maliit talaga ang mundo ng basketball," admitted Ravena. "Kahit anong mangyari sa yo, kahit kaaway mo, di malayong maging teammate kayo. Tulad ng nangyari sa amin, rivals who ended up as teammates. Ganoon talaga sa basketball world."

Malonzo agreed: "I didn't think we'd be teammates this soon. I thought maybe later down the road, but I never would have thought it would been this soon."

Continue reading below ↓

The dunk inevitably popped up in conversations each time the new teammates sat down.

"We had multiple times talking about it," shared the 6-foot-6 Malonzo. "We even have like these talks where he's like, 'Man, what did you say to me?' And I'm like, 'Man, I don't even really know.'"

It turned out that incident is what would draw both young guys to each other. They've enjoyed each other's company and have discussed what the future holds for them, no matter how contrasting it is.

Ravena is looking to take his act overseas after a storied run at Ateneo that saw him win three UAAP titles and a Finals MVP for each. He's already getting offers from Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and even as far away as Italy.

After graduating from Portland State University, Malonzo, meanwhile, is just getting his footing in the Philippines and recently spent his lone UAAP season in La Salle. He is touted to be picked first in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft.

Continue reading below ↓

"We're both in the same situation na kaka-graduate lang namin in the UAAP and we're both finding our way with our careers, kung paano namin sisimulan after the collegiate life," said Ravena.

"Siya yung lagi ko kasama, pumupunta pa yan sa bahay at doon kami nagchi-chill after practice."

Their chemistry off-court inevitably extended to the court as well, with the young forwards liking their combination on the floor for Mighty.

Continue reading below ↓

"We've been doing pretty well with each other. So far, so good," said Malonzo. "Honestly, it's been a great experience and we both go at each other in practice. Us being on the same team, we just push each other just as hard. It's gone well so far."

"I think we both bring dynamic aspects of the game. I think we both can provide very precious minutes to the team going forward. Just us together, we've been placed on teams in practice and we both sort of push each other just as hard as we go at each other in practice. I think we complement each other very well."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That harmony is important, all the more for Malonzo who missed out on the Final Four in his only season for the Green Archers.

"When unfortunate things like that happen, you want to be on the winning side of things. Just taking the failure and using it as motivation and to trying to become a winner, it's all motivating. And I'm just happy I got this chance this soon to make that happen," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Winning the championship in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament would mean the world for the Fil-Am forward. Ravena will be there with him for the ride, no longer as a foe but as a brother-in-arms this time around.