Pontejos leads way as Army moves one win away from WNBL title

PHILIPPINE Army beat PSI-Philippine Air Force, 77-70, on Friday to take Game One of the 2022 WNBL Season finals at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium.

Janine Pontejos had 28 points on 11-of-26 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds and four steals as the Lady Battalion moved one victory away from claiming their first WNBL crown.

On their way to taking Game One, the Lady Battalion also snapped the Lady Air Defenders’ eight-game winning streak.

Army went on a 9-0 run in the third period to grab a 48-35 lead, and weathered a late rally by PSI to draw first blood in the series.

Vangie Soriano scored 19 points and registered three blocks, while Chack Cabinbin, Pontejos’ fellow Gilas Pilipinas Women player, tallied 12 points and 12 assists for the Lady Battalion, who drew closer to winning the crown despite being seeded fourth at the end of the eliminations.

Cindy Resultay had 21 points and Amby Almazan had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Air Defenders, who lost for the first time since March 20 in a 68-67 defeat against Philippine Navy.

The scores:

Philippine Army 77 – Pontejos 28, Soriano 19, Cabinbin 12, Gadian 10, Roque 4, Garcia 2, Gelisan 2, Borja 0, Comeso 0, Lavalle 0.

PSI 70 – Resultay 21, Almazan 18, Bernardo 12, Avila 11, Abriam 2, Buendia 2, Columna 2, Ortega 2, Tecson 0, Paig 0.

Quarters: 20-15; 39-35; 59-50; 77-70.

