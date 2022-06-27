Pontejos stars as Army rips Air Defenders to claim WNBL title

PHILIPPINE Army completed a Cinderella finish with a 70-57 win over PSI-Philippine Air Force on Sunday to claim the 2022 Women’s National Basketball League Season first conference title at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Janine Pontejos finished with 33 points for the Lady Battalion, who took the title after placing fourth at the end of the elimination round in the five-team field.

Pontejos, who just weeks ago won a gold medal with Gilas Women in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, was adjudged as the Finals MVP for averaging 30.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 3.5 steals in the series.

Winning only three of their eight games during the eliminations, the Lady Battalion stunned top-seed Taguig in the semifinals, 2-1.

Pontejos and the Army went on a 20-2 binge after the Lady Battalion momentarily squandered the lead, 51-48, on their way to their first WNBL crown.

Janine Pontejos shows the way for Army. PHOTO: WNBL

Pontejos’ Gilas Pilipinas Women teammate Chack Cabinbin added 14 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and two steals for the Lady Battalion, who ended the Lady Air Defenders’ eight-game winning streak with a 78-70 win in Game One.

Cindy Resultay, named as the Top Performer of the conference before tipoff, had 20 points, while Amby Almazan had 16 points and a WNBL-record 23 rebounds in the defeat.

The scores:

Army 70 – Pontejos 33, Cabinbin 14, Roque 6, Gelisan 6, Soriano 5, Lavalle 4, Gadian 2, Garcia 0, Borja 0, Sagayno 0, Comeso 0.

PSI-Philippine Army 57 – Resultay 20, Almazan 16, Paig 7, Avila 5, Bernardo 4, Abriam 3, Buendia 2, Columna 0, Tecson 0.

Quarterscores: 20-16; 34-27; 48-49; 70-57.

