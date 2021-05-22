Poligrates, Sara beef up Zamboanga Del Sur squad in VisMin Cup Mindanao leg

ELIUD Poligrates and Dan Sara have been tapped to beef up Alza Alayon Zamboanga Del Sur for the Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The 33-year-old Poligrates, from Poro, Cebu, played several seasons in the PBA with different teams, while Sara, 28, also had a PBA stint with Kia.

"We expect Eloi and Dan to lead our team in the VisMin Super Cup," said Alayon Zamboanga del Sur head coach Rodolfo Abad, Jr.

Jeff Tajonera, former San Juan big man in the MPBL, and ex-Nueva Ecija gunner Adrian Celada are also in the squad along with Eric Bangcoyan, Russel Moneva, Shawn Labisores, Orly Biwang, Charles Pepito, Mario Junio, Garexx Puerto, Levert Lintayan, Daryl Cruz, Vanrolph Amoquis, Kenith Dela Cruz, Ruben Caritan, Archie Cabrilla, Hans Sison, JR Raflores, John Calvin Jabello, Klent Singedas, and Constacio Lumingkit.

Jimelito Babor will be the team's consultant while members of the coaching staff are Manuel Babor, James Babor, Jason Marcaban and Aldrin Manuel.

Gov. Victor Yu is confident Zamboanga del Sur has what it takes to rule the Mindanao leg.

"We plan on winning the championship while also inspiring the youth to enter sports. We can't wait for the competition to start and showcase what Mindanao basketball is all about," he said.

Team owner Divina Yu said she trusts the league in putting up another safe bubble as it did in Alcantara, Cebu for the Visayas leg.

"We believe that VisMin Super Cup will ensure the safety of our players in their bubble," she said.

The dates and venue of the Mindanao leg will be revealed by the league this weekend.