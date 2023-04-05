PNP, Office of the President jumpstart UNTV Executive Face-off title bids

THE PNP Responders and Office of the President Executives downed their respective rivals to jumpstart their title bids in the UNTV Executive Face-Off on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center, QC.

Banking heavily on the torrid shooting of Joel De Mesa, the Responders demolished the Ombudsman Graftbusters, 70-54, in the side event of the 9th UNTV Cup for players 40-years-old and above.

Player of the Game

De Mesa scattered 22 points to go with 7 rebounds and 7 assists to claim the Player of the Game award.

The Executives, on the other hand, clobbered the GSIS Furies, 98-54, behind a well-balanced attack with Franz Alvarez leading the way with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Meantime, the quarterfinal round of the regular event starts on April 11 with four team playing another round with the top two teams joining Judiciary and Armed Forces of the Philippines in the semis.