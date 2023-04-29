UP leads teams in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Season 2 opener

Games Sunday (EAC Gym, Manila)

9:15 a.m. - PCU vs NU

11:15 a.m. - EAC vs UPHSD

1:45 a.m. - LPU vs GMC

3:45 a.m. - UP vs ADU

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines begins its buildup for redemption in UAAP Season 86 as it plays Adamson in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Season 2 opener Sunday at Emilio Aguinaldo College Gym in Manila.

Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Season 2 schedule for opening day

The Fighting Maroons and the Falcons clash in an exciting Group Edge showdown at 3:45 p.m.

National University and Philippine Christian Universiry open Group Prime hostilities at 9:15 a.m.

NCAA rivals University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Emilio Aguinaldo College collide in a Group Edge match-up at 11:15 p.m., to be followed by the Lyceum of the Philippines University-Guang Ming College Group Prime showdown at 1:45 p.m.

The top two teams in each bracket will advance to the quarterfinals outright with twice-to-beat advantage, while teams ranked third to sixth in their respective groups will go through in a play-in game to determine the other two quarterfinalists.

The semis and finals are knockout affairs in this tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

Reigning UAAP champion Ateneo and fabled rival La Salle are also in Group Prime along with San Sebastian and Mapua.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Titleholder University of the East and last season's NCAA runner-up College of Saint Benilde, San Beda and Far Eastern University complete Group Edge.

The games will be aired via livestream in the official Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓