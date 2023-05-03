EAC makes it back-to-back wins in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Season 2

Games Friday (Philippine Buddhacare Academy, Q.C.):

8:15 a.m. - SSC-R vs JRU

10 a.m. - UPHSD vs SBU

12:15 a.m. - DLSU vs GMC

Pinoyliga results

EMILIO Aguinaldo College bested College of Saint Benilde, 70-65, for its second straight win in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Season 2 Tuesday at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City.

Nat Cosejo had 22 points and seven rebounds while Ralph Robin added 13 points, three assists, three steals and three boards as the Generals improved to 2-0 to lead Group Edge.

EAC also prevailed over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 88-70, in last Sunday's inaugurals of the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

Allen Liwag, playing against his former school for the first time, paced the Blazers with 23 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals while Zenric Jarque chipped in 11 markers.

San Sebastian also had a winning debut as it topped National University, 77-67, in Group Prime action.

Reggz Gabat scored 16 points and six rebounds while Rafael Are had 14 points, five assists, five boards and two steals for the Stags.

Kean Baclaan and Mohamed Diassana shared the scoring mantle for the Bulldogs with 13 points.

NU, which defeated Philippine Christian University, 85-76, on opening day, fell to 1-1.

In the other Group Prime match, Paolo Hernandez shot 22 points to power Mapua to a 83-79 victory over Lyceum of the Philippines University.

The Cardinals also drew huge games from Jopet Soriano (13 points, eight rebounds) and Warren Bonifacio (12 points, seven boards).

Sion Peñafiel paced the Pirates with 17 points, while John Barba added 15 points and three assists.

LPU fell to 1-1 as it failed to follow up last Sunday's 77-69 victory over Guang Ming College.

Last Sunday's featured match saw UAAP Season 84 champion University of the Philippines pull off a 70-65 win over Jerom Lastimosa-less Adamson.