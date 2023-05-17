Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EAC keeps in step with unbeaten UP in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup

    1 Hour ago
    Games Friday (Philippine Buddhacare Academy):

    8:30 a.m. - CSB vs EC

    11:30 a.m. - GMC vs MU

    EMILIO Aguinaldo College avoided a fourth-quarter collapse to beat San Beda, 91-86, and regain its winning ways Tuesday in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup at the Enderun Colleges Gym.

    Ralph Robin made back-to-back triples to give the Generals the biggest lead of the game at 80-56 when the Red Lions made a telling 29-4 run capped by a Richi Calimag basket to seize the lead at 85-84, with 1:04 remaining.

    Joshua Tolentino then took over, scoring EAC's final six points after his teammate King Gurtiza nailed a free throw to force the game's final deadlock at 85-85 with 37 seconds remaining.

    "Kinausap kami ni coach (Jerson Cabiltes) nag-huddle kami na keep lang ang composure namin. Sa mga ganitong games, dito namin madadala sa NCAA, ganitong challenge na maganda para sa amin," said Gurtiza, who led the Generals with 14 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds.

    EAC moved to 3-1 to stay within reach of unbeaten University of the Philippines (2-0) in Group Edge of the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

    Robin and Ruzzelle Dominguez each had 13 points for the Generals.

    Without key players Malick Diouf, JD Cagulangan, and Janjan Felicilda, the undermanned Fighting Maroons were still able to beat College of Saint Benilde, 95-86, last Sunday.

    LeBron Lopez finished with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists, Mark Belmonte logged 15 points and six boards, while comebacking CJ Cansino scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

    In other Tuesday results, Far Eastern University flipped the switch on in the second half to frustrate Enderun Colleges, 73-68, to keep within distance of EAC and UP in Group Edge at 2-1.

    Mohamed Konateh had a solid outing of 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while Cholo Anonuevo chipped in 10 points, six boards and four assists for the Tamaraws.

      National University, with Mark Parks leading the way with 15 points, held steadier down the stretch to beat Lyceum of the Philippines University, 70-64, to raise its Group Prime record to 2-1.

      Other Sunday results showed Guang Ming College prevailing over Philippine Christian University, 73-68, and LPU beating Jose Rizal University, 82-61.

