Hot-shooting Mandaue pounces on depleted Tabogon for 7th VisMin Cup win

ALCANTARA—KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City put on a shooting display in its 82-71 victory over a nine-man Tabogon squad in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Wednesday at the Civic Center here in Cebu.

The win was KCS’s second in a row, and seventh in nine games, as they cruise towards the semifinal round with the second seed already in their back pocket.

Down 23-25 early in the second period, KCS quickly went on a three-point shooting spree, making six in a row in a scorching 26-2 scoring tear that vaulted them in front, 49-29, at halftime.

Steve Castro came off the bench and gave Mandaue a lift with two triples while Gryann Mendoza, Gileant Delator, and Phil Mercader accounted for four in that game-changing rally.

Steve Castro provides Mandaue a huge lift.

“It's about time that Steve Castro gets his breakout game kay since the start sa league, siya ang pinaka consistent and giving quality minutes for the team,” said KCS assistant coach Jabby Bautista.

In all, KCS made 10 three-pointers in the first half.

KCS led by as many as 29, 61-32, but Tabogon fought their way back in the fourth and trimmed the deficit to just seven, 62-69, after a three-point play by Richmond Bersabal. However, KCS was unfazed and responded with buckets from Mendoza, Castro, and Delator to bring their lead back to 13, 75-62, with just 3:03 left in the match.

Mendoza led the way for KCS with his 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals while Castro played the best game of his pro career so far, coming away with 16 points, two boards, and three steals.

Delator continued to play consistent basketball as he added 11 points, five rebounds, two dimes, and three steals while forward Monic Soliva chipped in 10 points, five boards, four assists, and three steals.

Tabogon lost for the third straight time and dropped to 3-6 with just one more game left in the double round-robin elimination round.

Arvie Bringas paced Tabogon with 19 points and nine rebounds.

KCS-Mandaue faces Dumaguete in their final game of the elims on Friday at 7PM. Tabgon, on the other hand, takes on the same team Friday at 7PM.

The Scores:

KCS-Mandaue (82)—Mendoza 19, Castro 16, Delator 11, Soliva 10, Bongaciso 8, Solera 7, Mercader 5, Imperial 3, Roncal 2, Exciminiano 1, Nalos 0, Cachuela 0

Tabogon (71)—Bringas 19, Diaz 12, Bersabal 12, Orquina 8, Lacastesantos 6, Caballero 6, Rodriguez 4, Sombero 2, Vitug 2

Quarterscores: 21-18, 49-29, 65-45, 82-71.

