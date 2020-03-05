Pinat not too happy with Acot's garbage-time timeout: 'Nabastusan kami'

HOLDING a 16-point lead with 46.5 seconds remaining, Makati-Super Crunch head coach Beaujing Acot opted to sue for time in Game Two of their 2020 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan North semifinals against Manila on Wednesday night.

Manila coach Tino Pinat wasn't too happy about it.

“Medyo nabastusan lang kami ng kaunti," said the Manila coach. 'E hindi naman na [kami] makakahabol e, okay na sana 'yun. Pero call nila ‘yan e, wala tayong magagawa.”

Acot said he didn't understand what the anger was about.

Continue reading below ↓

After Joseph Sedurifa muffed mid-range jumper for Makati, Manila’s Marvin Hayes was able to score on a breakaway lay-up on the other end. Acot said all he wanted was to have his players execute a good inbound.



“I don’t know with them pero ako ang habol ko lang doon ay to make sure that we inbound the ball. I don’t care. I really don’t care,” explained Acot, following Makati’s 75-59 victory that set the stage for a decisive Game Three.

Still irked by the opposing team’s gesture, Pinat and the entire Manila contingent was already returning to the dugout before the referees asked the squads to return to their respective bench to finish the match.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Despite the commotion, the two teams still met in the middle of the San Andres Complex to shake hands.

Pinat also tipped his hat to Acot and the rest of Makati, giving credit to the squad’s suffocating defensive scheme which shackled Manila’s top guns in Carlo Lastimosa and Chris Bitoon.



Lastimosa shot poorly from the field, making only two shots of 15 attempts for seven points. Bitoon was limited to just eight points on a 2-of-9 shooting clip.



“They played physical defense and they played well. We can’t knock down our shots, ayun yung storya e. So siguro we have to shoot the ball better in Game Two at saka defending them,” Pinat said.