PH teams fall as Ub reigns in 3x3 Manila Masters

FILIPINO teams crashed out of the quarterfinals of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters as world no. 1 Ub Huishan NE reigned supreme Sunday at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters news

Manila Chooks bowed to Sansar MMC Energy, 21-16, while Cebu Chooks succumbed to eventual runner-up Liman Huishan NE, 21-11, in its final eight matchups.

Anand Ariunbold delivered back-to-back deuces for Sansar as it staged a 7-0 run that turned the game in favor of the Mongolians and led to Manila's demise.

"Sayang yung chances namin," rued Chico Lanete. "Pero masaya kami na na-experience namin ito at mahaba pa naman ang season. Madami pa kaming iimprove."

Ariunbold led Sansar with nine points, while Enkhbaatar Onolbaatar got six points.

Henry Iloka paced Manila with seven points and seven rebounds, as Lanete got four.

Liman, meanwhile, schooled Cebu with Mihailo Vasic and Nebojsa Kilijian delivering a clinic for the Serbians.

Continue reading below ↓

"Kulang pa kami sa experience, kulang pa kami sa games. Magandang learning experience sa amin ito. Pinapangako namin na magiimprove pa kami at gagaling pa kami," lamented Mac Tallo.

Vasic fired eight points, as Kilijian got seven for Liman, which made it as far as the Finals.

Tallo and Zach Huang powered Cebu with four points each in the defeat.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Liman, though, got edged in the championship match as top-ranked club Ub Huishan NE took the 20-17 win in the finale.

Marko Brankovic steered Ub with nine points and five rebounds, as Dejan Majstorovic chimed in eight to bag the $40,000 cash prize.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.