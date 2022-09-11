Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Perth repeats over Adelaide as Kai Sotto scores eight

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Kai Sotto
    Kai Sotto and the 36ers suffer their second straight defeat to the Wildcats.

    PERTH scored a repeat win over Adelaide, 97-91, in a tuneup between NBL teams on Sunday at HBF Arena Joondalup.

    Kai Sotto started for the 36ers and put up eight points, three rebounds, and one block in the loss.

    See Perth downs Adelaide, spoils Kai Sotto double-double in tune-up game

    Adelaide's third quarter rally trimed a 19-point deficit to seven, 73-66, but the Wildcats showed their poise, bringing the lead back to 13 points, 83-70, heading into the fourth quarter before going on cruise control from that point on.

    It was a tough defeat for Adelaide, which also bowed to Perth, 98-87, last Friday.

      The 36ers did draw solid games from Craig Randall who had 29 points on 5-of-12 three-point shooting, eight boards, and four assists in the loss.

      Mitch McCarron nabbed 12 points from three treys, six assists, and four rebounds, Daniel Johnson chimed in 11 points and three boards, and Antonius Cleveland registered a near-double-double of 10 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

      Perth, however, was just too balanced as Brady Manek's 15 points led the seven Wildcats to score in double figures.

