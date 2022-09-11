Perth repeats over Adelaide as Kai Sotto scores eight

PERTH scored a repeat win over Adelaide, 97-91, in a tuneup between NBL teams on Sunday at HBF Arena Joondalup.

Kai Sotto started for the 36ers and put up eight points, three rebounds, and one block in the loss.

Adelaide's third quarter rally trimed a 19-point deficit to seven, 73-66, but the Wildcats showed their poise, bringing the lead back to 13 points, 83-70, heading into the fourth quarter before going on cruise control from that point on.

It was a tough defeat for Adelaide, which also bowed to Perth, 98-87, last Friday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 36ers did draw solid games from Craig Randall who had 29 points on 5-of-12 three-point shooting, eight boards, and four assists in the loss.

Mitch McCarron nabbed 12 points from three treys, six assists, and four rebounds, Daniel Johnson chimed in 11 points and three boards, and Antonius Cleveland registered a near-double-double of 10 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Perth, however, was just too balanced as Brady Manek's 15 points led the seven Wildcats to score in double figures.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.