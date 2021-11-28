Penaranda, Buendia lead teams in WNBL 3x3

SNOW Penaranda, Cara Buendia, and Pam Payac are set to play for separate teams in the first leg of the WNBL 3x3 which will start on December 4 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Penaranda will be playing for the Rizal Huskies while Buendia and Payac will be suiting up for the JiaGuel team following their stint as teammates with Pacific Water in the 2021 season of the five-a-side game.

Finals appetizer

Penaranda, Buendia, and Payac form part of the cast that will be playing before the WNBL finals between the Paranaque Lady Aces and the Taguig Lady Generals.

Penaranda, one of the leading scorers during the elimination round of the WNBL 5-on-5, will be teaming up with Michelle Bio, Loraine Gonzalo, and Kat Magsombol for the Rizal Huskies while Buendia and Payac will be playing alongside former Ateneo mainstays Boom Moslares and Trina Guytingco at JiaGuel.

JiaGuel is actually the 10th team to sign up for the WNBL 3x3, joining the Rizal Huskies, Uratex Dream, Uratex Tibay, Swish, Dreamers, Amazing, QWBT, JJD Basketball, and Fourbees Hoopers.

