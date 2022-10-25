PCYAA league returns from hiatus with full cast in Invitationals

ELEVEN Fil-Chinese schools are ready to joust again as the Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association (PCYAA) rings its decade of existence with the 10th Anniversary Invitational Basketball Tournament to tip off this Nov. 5.

Founding members led by Saint Jude Catholic School, Uno High School, Philippine Cultural College, Grace Christian College spearhead a league that aims to revitalize the basketball landscape in the Fil-Chinese community.

Also part of the 18-under competitions are MGC-New Life Christian Academy, Jubilee Christian Academy, Pace Academy, and St. Stephen's High School, and guest teams Hope Christian High School, Xavier School, and Chiang Kai Shek College.

"We're ecstatic to reignite the fire for the Chinese-Filipino basketball community. We're excited to see more players emerge from our schools and showcase their skills in the basketball court after two years of inactivity," said PCYAA president Sherwin Tiu.

The tournament, which is sponsored by Nexgen, Milk Magic, Vital, and Spalding, will be held every weekend from November to March at Uno High School and MGC-New Life Christian Academy gymnasiums.

Teams will be playing in a single round-robin format with the top two teams earning an outright semifinal berth, while teams ranked third and fourth will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals against the No. 5 and 6 teams.

To celebrate the resumption of the competitions, the PCYAA held its school heads dinner last Friday and honored University of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde and Letran coach Bonnie Tan as its Youth Development ambassadors.

Monteverde studied at Uno High School while Tan came from Grace Christian College where he currently serves as the sports director.

