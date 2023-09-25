COLUMN: Zavier Lucero gets an assist from Gray in recovery from ACL injury

CHICAGO - When his name splintered from the Top 3 rookies picked in the 2023 PBA Draft two Sundays ago, rumors began to dribble that this former UP star was unhappy.

It couldn't have been more distant from the truth.

"I'm extremely blessed and grateful to be selected by NorthPort. To be picked at all is an honor, especially so high as the fifth pick. I'm hoping to get healthy and be able to contribute right away to winning," Zavier Lucero told me via text message.

His response wasn't surprising.

After a two-season stint at UP where he won one chip and went to the UAAP Finals twice, Lucero left behind a legacy of being a staggeringly nice guy who is very coachable.

His pleasant disposition and eager embrace of the team-player mentality are the unique traits that are helping Zavier navigate the challenges of an ACL tear that he suffered last December.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I've sustained a serious injury but it's one that people come back better from if they handle it right and I'm hoping to prove doubters wrong," said the 24-year old forward, who averaged 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game in Season 85.

REAL TALK

When asked what it's like to deal with this type of ordeal, Zavier didn't mince words.

"The process has been difficult for sure. Mentally and physically it has taken its toll and I've had my fair share of tough days. But I've grown so much and learned a lot about myself throughout this process.

"I think what has made it so much easier is having my support system. My family has played such a huge role in my recovery. My friends as well, just having time to be with my people makes this 'unforeseen' break from basketball seem like a blessing,"

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Part of that loving, caring community which is rallying behind Lucero is a familiar name: Ginebra stud Jeremiah Gray.

"I have talked to him a little bit and he's given him some advice about the mental side and about staying on top of my maintenance work once I am healed," he said of Gray, who is recovering from his own serious knee injury.

"An injury like this changes how you approach the game off the court. It requires much more attention in the weight room and taking care of your body in general," Lucero added.

Although the road to recovery is long and tedious, it mercifully isn't everlasting.

"My timeline is to get back to 100 percent and play at a high level of competition in the second conference. Hopefully, earlier," said Lucero, who had surgery on his knee this past January 27 in Sacramento, California.

SLOW AND STEADY WINS THE RACE

"I'm not rushing back and can make sure I'm not a shadow of myself when I do play in games again. I want to hit the ground running, not walking," the 6-foot-6, 180-pound Lucero added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

No argument here. Good things happen to those who wait.

Hungered, if not completely desperate, for star power since resident stud Robert Bolick left for the Japan B.League, the Batang Pier may have found the next face of the franchise.

Zavier Lucero not only checks all the boxes, he lights up the color charts.

Chill as the Alaska winter, Zavier is a high-leaping, high IQ wing that is more versatile than a Swiss army knife. The Vallejo, California native can score, defend, and shoot the 3 ball.

"My pro stint is an opportunity to show my game and the facets that have yet to be seen by my Filipino fans," says Zavier.

It will be quite sometime before that vision turns to reality. But it will be worth the wait.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph