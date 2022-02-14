Zamboanga takes leave of absence in PBA 3x3 second conference

MASTER Sardines in. Zamboanga Valientes out.

The second conference of the PBA 3x3 will still feature a 13-team cast despite the entry of new ballclub Master Sardines.

PBA 3x3 teams in second conference

Tournament director Joey Guanio confirmed the Valientes decided to take a leave of absence in the PBA’s half-court game which returns to the scene this Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The exit of Valientes comes at a time when new team Master Sardines makes its debut in the three-a-side tournament of Asia’s pioneering pro league.

“They (Master Sardines) are and were supposed to be the 14th team (in the 3x3) that we prepared a different format, maganda sana,” said Guanio. “But since nawala ang Zamboanga, our format reverted back to the one we had in the first conference.”

A total of 13 teams saw action in the maiden conference of the PBA 3x3, whose first ever grand finals was topped by Limitless App.

Continue reading below ↓

But with Zamboanga, owned by Junie Navarro, skipping the conference, the competition remains a 13-team format.

Led by veteran Mac Cardona, the Valientes were winless in the entire inaugural conference as injuries to the team obviously marred their campaign.

“Due to lack of players whom they lost to injuries and are still recuperating, Zamboanga is taking a leave of absence,” said the former University of the Philippines standout.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“But they’ll be back in the third (conference) daw, with the strongest team they can field in.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

During the draw of lots held Monday, Master Sardines was grouped in Pool A along with Barangay Ginebra, Sista, Terrafirma, and grand finals runner-up Platinum Karaoke.

In Pool B, Meralco leads the way together with Pioneer, San Miguel, and TNT.

Cavitex meanwhile, shows the way in Pool C together with Limitless App, NorthPort, and Purefoods TJ Hotdogs.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.