Yousef Taha gets new lease on PBA career after signing Alaska contract

YOUSEF Taha’s long PBA journey has now taken him to Alaska.

The 6-foot-8 free agent was given a one-year contract by the Aces on Friday in a bid to further shore up their frontcourt for the 46th season of the PBA.

Taha signed the deal in the presence of Alaska team manager Dickie Bachmann, Alaska Sports Development and Public Relations Manager CK Kanapi, and his agent Marvin Espiritu.

Taha has been practicing with the Aces’ group workouts the past few weeks, his patience and hard work finally convincing the Alaska coaching staff led by Jeff Cariaso to give the 32-year-old big man a slot in its roster.

"Yousef will give us more size and he will play a key role for the Aces," according to Cariaso.

The Aces will be the seventh team in the league for the Filipino-Palestinian out of Mapua. He was a second-round pick (no. 11 overall) by Air21 during the 2012 draft.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Following a stint with the Express, Taha also had stops with Barangay Ginebra, NorthPort, San Miguel, Magnolia, and TnT.

He last suited up for the Tropang Textes in 2019 and was part of the unit led by import Terrence Jones that finished runner-up to San Miguel Beer during the Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

Taha's signing gives Alaska an added heft and height in the middle as wingman Kevin Racal continues to recuperate from the ACL injury he suffered during the Philippine Cup bubble.

Two days ago, the Aces also found another gem in the free agent market after signing bruising big man Gab Banal.

___

