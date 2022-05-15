Young guns take centerstage as PBA holds 2022 Rookie Draft

GATES will finally open for 66 aspirants hoping to hear their names welcomed to the big league on Sunday i the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft at Robinsons Place Manila.

Opportunity will be aplenty, but this is just the first step for them in proving their worth in the pro ranks.

Blackwater, the league doormat for the past season, gets a crack at adding a foundational talent as it seeks to perform better in the coming season.

Things to know about the annual rookie draft proceedings set at 4 p.m.

ODDS ON FAVORITE: Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser returns after Gilas Pilipinas 3x3's bronze medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games and awaiting him is a fresh start with Blackwater, barring any change of heart, set to select him first. It's a chance for the Bossing to get the top big man in the field following the pullout of Justine Baltazar and the scrapping of Sedrick Barefield from the list.

Continue reading below ↓

Justin Arana, who played through injury in NCAA Season 97, could be taken from the pool early.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

TOP HEAVY: The changes in the field has suddenly propelled the name of Justin Arana to a potential top two selection. It's a massive opportunity for the hardworking 6-foot-5 forward from Arellano who can be the highest drafted Chief since James Forrester was taken fourth in 2013. Lervin Flores was the last first rounder picked at ninth in 2017, while Jio Jalalon was part of the special Gilas draft in 2016.

Continue reading below ↓

WAITING GAME: Following the last minute changes, Jeremiah Gray's stock has also boosted with teams highly considering him to be taken in the top five, if not in the top three. There's just one problem: teams intrigued by the athletic 6-foot-5 guard must have patience as he continues to recover from his ACL injury and can only play as early as January next year.

OPEN SEASON: It's not the field that coaches and scouts have fancied, with many feeling that this could be a shallow draft. Still, it opens up opportunities for those who threw their hats in, among them UP's Javi Gomez de Liano, Letran's Jeo Ambohot, San Sebastian's JM Calma, and Draft Combine MVP Encho Serrano all emerging as potential first rounders in this class.

DIAMONDS IN THE ROUGH: With much of the talk surrounding the potential top picks, it also opens the window for the lesser known talents to get their shot they are looking for. Scouts and coaches alike were impressed with guys like Kurt Lojera, Shaun Ildefonso, Jayson David, and Chris Lalata thanks to their showing in the Combine, while also garnering attention among those who were excused include Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, and Tyrus Hill with teams primed to add young bloods to their rosters.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.