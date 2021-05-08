PBA may bring practices to Antipolo, Pasig once NCR+ protocols downgraded

THE PBA is preparing for the possibility that full practices and scrimmages will be allowed within the NCR+ bubble once quarantine protocol in the area is downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) after May 14.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is already targeting Ynares Center in Antipolo and Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City as possible sites for the resumption of practice in the NCR+ when that time comes.

The two venues as well as Batangas City were identified by the league as possible venues for the resumption of practices when they made a presentation to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Wednesday.

“’Yun ang ikaklaro ko. Kunwari binaba na sa GCQ ang Metro Manila, puwede na ba sa Metro Manila or puwede na sa Rizal? Pag puwede ‘yung dalawa na ‘yun, malamang doon tayo magpapractice,” said Marcial during a press briefing on Friday.

“Ang sinabi ko sa IATF, Ynares, puwedeng Ynares-Pasig, Ynares-Antipolo, at Batangas. ‘Yun lang ang sinabi namin,” said Marcial.

Currently, NCR+, which comprises of Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Bulacan, is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until May 14 where practices whether in small or large groups are not allowed.

In the meantime, the PBA is still looking at Batangas City as a site not just for practices but games, with Marcial already meeting with local government officials led by Batangas City mayor Beverley Dimacuha and Batangas Rep. Marvey Mariño for the protocols.

“’Yung Batangas, pine-prepare lang natin kung papaano at malay niyo, dito nga tayo mag-practice o maglaro pa. Pero as of now, scrimmages pa lang muna ang hinahanda natin at ‘yung lahat ng options natin para pagpraktisan,” said Marcial.

Marcial said Batangas City will also put its own protocols in place during the practices with limited personnel inside the venue and security to prevent fans from coming in.

“’Yung Batangas ang pinagpaalam lang natin, scrimmages. Wala pa ‘yung game. Ibang usapan ‘yun. Pumapayag sila pati Task Force, ang GAB, scrimmages pa lang. Ang hindi ko lang alam, kung May 15 kung anong CQ ‘yun,” he added.

