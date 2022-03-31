Yeng frustrated with Game 4 officiating: 'That’s part of playing Ginebra'

YENG Guiao wished NLEX could had given Barangay Ginebra a much better fight in their semifinals series.

Yeng Guiao on Ginebra vs NLEX Game 4

But there’s just too many obstacles that came the Road Warriors’ way and just couldn’t compete power for power against the defending champions.

The end of the road came for the hard-luck Road Warriors on Wednesday after losing to the Kings, 112-93, and wrapped up their best-of-five semis series, 3-1, to advance in the PBA Governors Cup finals.

“We ran into some bad breaks,” admitted Guiao, mentioning about original import KJ McDaniels leaving for home just before the playoffs, losing guard Jericho Cruz to the unrestricted free agency, and injuries hounding key players Calvin Oftana, Tony Semerad, and Matt Nieto.

“Despite of those, we feel we have a good series.”

Guiao however, took his hats off the Kings, who got a big-time game from import Justin Brownlee with 47 points and some vintage performance from 39-year-old veteran Jeff Chan, who led all locals with 20 points including 5-of-8 from three-point range.

“They deserved to be in the finals, they’ve gone to a lot of things also,” said the NLEX mentor.

“But at the same time, I wish we could have given them a better fight.”

That didn’t come especially in Game 4 where Guiao felt the officiating prevented them from gaining momentum especially after a fast start that saw the Road Warriors race to a 12-3 lead.

“Particularly in this game, we did not get the breaks. I was frustrated with the officiating,” he said. “I guess we couldn’t get any momentum with an officiating like that.

“But we understand that. Every time you play Ginebra, you always need to make allowances. That’s part of playing Ginebra.”

