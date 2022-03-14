Yeng says Justin Chua a younger version of JR Quiñahan

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said Justin Chua has fortified its local crew even more just in time for its bid to win the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup.

Guiao on Justin Chua

The 32-year-old Chua was recently acquired in a trade with Phoenix Super LPG in exchange of Kris Porter and future draft picks, giving the Road Warriors another threat on both ends.

Guiao compared Chua to a long-time player under his tutelage.

“Justin gives us another JR Quiñahan in our team, only four or five years younger,” said Guiao. “Gives us a lot more steadiness, gives us a deeper rotation with our bigs. Laking bagay.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 32-year-old Chua had an impressive debut for NLEX with 15 points and three rebounds while shooting 3-of-5 from threes in their 115-103 win over Barangay Ginebra last March 4.

NLEX will be playing Alaska in the quarterfinals starting Wednesday with the Road Warriors armed with a twice-to-beat advantage after taking the second seed at the end of the elimination round.

Guiao said his addition has further relieved the pressure to the other players especially the guards led by Kevin Alas with their additions.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“I feel they’ve been relieved of the responsibility of bringing the ball, setting up the defense, and then we have the presence of Kris Rosales and Matt Nieto.”

“Mas kumportable ‘yung mga wingman namin ngayon dahil may addition kaming mga magagaling na point guards. They were the beneficiaries of that tapos dumating pa si Justin,” said Guiao.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.