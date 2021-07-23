Yeng Guiao, Arwind Santos play down endgame commotion

WORDS may have been said, but coach Yeng Guiao and veteran Arwind Santos maintain they still have the high regard for each other.

Yeng Guiao vs Arwind Santos

The ever-vocal NLEX mentor uttered rather unpleasant words directed at the 40-year-old forward that sparked a slight commotion at the endgame of San Miguel’s runaway win over NLEX Friday night in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The incident happened as Guiao passed by the Beermen’s bench shortly after the game won by San Miguel, 108-93.

Whatever happened, Santos said he still has high regards to the NLEX coach, who is a godfather of him in his wedding.

“Ninong ko pa rin siya sa kasal, kaya hindi ko kailangang patulan. Respeto ko yun,” said the San Miguel forward.

Guiao admitted losing his cool a little bit, but tried to downplay the incident.

“I still lose it. But that will come to pass. Inaanak ko pa rin sa kasal yun,” he said, “Hindi naman nagtatagal yung ganun.”

