Yeng Guiao tells PBA in wake of Perez trade: 'Listen to the fans'

AS members of the PBA's five-man committee deliberate on the trade proposal that would send two-time scoring champ CJ Perez to San Miguel for three bench players and a first-round pick, Yeng Guiao has a piece of advice.

"Listen to the fans," Guiao said.

Just like most everyone else, the NLEX coach was taken aback after word leaked out on Friday that Terrafirma is sending one of the league's biggest stars to SMB for Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and the Beermen's first-round pick in the PBA Rookie Draft on March 14.

The veteran coach is one of the most outspoken personalities in the league, never holding back especially on issues he feels passionately about. In fact, his 'Bakit, may pagkakaiba ba ang maximum [salary] namin sa ibang teams,' line is oft repeated in tricky player-team negotiations in free agency.

Three years ago, Guiao also voiced his dismay over another Terrafirma-SMB trade that enabled the Beermen to select Fil-German Christian Standhardinger with the No. 1 draft pick they got from the former Kia franchise.

When it comes to this latest trade, the seven-time champion coach said he has been reading the comments section of most sports websites, pointing out that he feels '90 percent of the fans' do not agree with the trade.

So Guiao feels he needs not add anything more.

"All I can say is .... ask the fans," said the NLEX coach, who coached Perez during Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the 2018 Fiba World Cup. "The PBA is their league. Kung wala ang mga fans, we won't even have a league to speak of."

Enough said.