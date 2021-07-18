Guiao swears Japan issue not a distraction for Kiefer, NLEX

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said the Kiefer Ravena saga has not been a distraction for the Road Warriors squad due to the professionalism of the soon-to-be Japan B.League player.

    Guiao lauded the professionalism that he said Ravena showed during the build-up for the 2021 PBA season, amid the controversy brought about by his signing with the Shiga Lakestars in the B.League.

    Guiao said the developments with regards to Ravena’s future has not hampered the preparations of NLEX as the work continued for the ballclub.

    “That’s a tribute to his character,” Guiao said during the postgame press conference. “That’s a tribute to his upbringing. Kilala ko pamilya nila. Si Kiefer, he is able to focus on the job at hand. That’s the professionalism that he has.”

    Kiefer Ravena playing for NLEX against Ginebra.

    Ravena has already indicated that his focus in the next few months is in the campaign of NLEX in the 2021 Philippine Cup that would hopefully lead to a championship.

    On Sunday, Ravena played another stellar game in NLEX’s 94-75 win over Barangay Ginebra as he had 19 points, five assists and three steals to help the Road Warriors to their first win of the conference.

      Guiao said he can attest that Ravena’s sole focus in on NLEX's campaign.

      “Ano man mangyari sa mga issues in the future, puwedeng isantabi muna ‘yan at mag-focus muna sa laro namin. He has been doing that. He has not been a distraction whatsoever. He is still the same Kiefer that we know,” said Ravena.

