Yeng Guiao rules out return to Gilas, overseas coaching stint

YENG Guiao is open to all options available as far as his new coaching journey is concerned.

There are two exceptions, however.

Guiao doesn’t see himself going back and becoming part of Gilas Pilipinas again, nor will he consider going overseas and take a coaching job in Japan, South Korea, or Chinese Taipei.

The multi-titled coach became available on Friday when he ended his six-year partnership with NLEX in a decision both parties claimed was a mutual one.

Guiao declined the corporate position offered to him by NLEX management, stressing he will still be happier coaching a team.

But the former NLEX mentor categorically ruled out coming on board the national team again following an almost two year stint.

“Tapos na tayo diyan. Huwag mo na akong pahirapan,” said the champion coach.

“I did my contribution, my share. So OK na yun sa akin.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Guiao handled Gilas Pilipinas during the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games which marked the first time Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson suited up for the national team in a stint that had the Philippines placing a strong fifth for its best finish in the quadrennial meet since ending up fourth in the 2002 edition in Busan, South Korea.

The 2019 World Cup in China though, was a totally different campaign as the team ended up last at No. 32 without a win to show in all of its five games.

At the same time, going abroad is neither on the radar of Guiao, who at 63, said coaching overseas no longer suits him.

“I think I’m too old to go abroad,” said the coach when asked about going the same way as other Filipino players are doing by accepting contract offers from Japan B League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), and the P. League+.

“Siguro settled down na rin naman ako dito. OK naman ang buhay ko dito, so I’ll just try to find something here.”

And if no offers come his way, Guiao won’t have problem with that either.

“Sabi ko nga kung wala naman, may kaunting negosyo naman tayo na maliliit lang,” he said. “We will survive.”

Survivor. That has been a trademark of Guiao in his more than 30 years of coaching.

